Broken bridge

The residents of Tump, a Tehsil in Turbat, are facing problems ranging from education to infrastructure and healthcare. Several years ago, the Neheng Bridge collapsed due to floods and it has not been reconstructed yet.

Despite promises by politicians, no step has been taken to ameliorate the sufferings of the citizens of Tump. The government of Balochistan is requested to take quick measures for the welfare of Tump citizens.

MUNAJ GUL MUHAMMAD

Turbat, Kech

