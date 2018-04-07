Brock Lesnar’s UFC return confirmed by Dana White

New York

Ahead of his Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns, UFC’s Dana White confirmed that Brock Lesnar will return to the Octagon.

In an interview with FOX Sports: UFC Wednesday night, White was asked point-blank if Lesnar was returning and he replied, “Yea, Brock Lesnar is coming back. I don’t know when, but he is.”

Check out the segment with Dana White confirming Lesnar’s return to UFC below.

“I think Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do,” Heyman told TMZ. “If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in UFC, Brock Lesnar will fight in UFC.

“If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in WWE, he will fight in WWE. Ask Braun Strowman, ask Randy Orton, ask ‘The Undertaker,’ Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

When asked if Lesnar is in good condition to return to mixed martial arts’ premier promotion, he added: “He’s always ready.”

The possibility of Lesnar returning to the UFC was put to White last weekend, and he was very receptive to the idea.

“Yeah, I’d like to see him come back,” White told TMZ. “Brock’s been fun. When Brock Lesnar won the championship, it was fun.”

Less than a week after revealing his eagerness to see Lesnar back in the cage, White said the chances of seeing ‘The Next Big Thing’ return to the promotion are ‘very, very good.’ On Sunday night, White added fuel to the already raging fire surrounding a second Lesnar comeback by posting a picture of himself and the WWE superstar to his official Instagram page.

The snap, which showed Lesnar wearing a UFC t-shirt, was accompanied by a teasing emoji, which many interpreted as a subtle hint that the South Dakota native will soon return to the UFC’s heavyweight division.

White’s latest comments on Lesnar came a few weeks after he claimed he wouldn’t be shocked if the University of Minnesota alumni told him he wanted to fight again.

Dana White has admitted he’d love to see Brock Lesnar back inside the Octagon

Lesnar hasn’t set foot inside the Octagon since his UFC 200 bout with Mark Hunt, which he won via unanimous decision. That victory over was overturned to a no contest following the discovery that he’d failed drug tests before and after the landmark card.

The University of Minnesota alumni was handed a one-year suspension for his anti-doping violation, which ended in July 2017.

One man who doesn’t think Lesnar should be allowed to fight again is Hunt, who recently told Submission Radio: “He shouldn’t be fighting, he’s just a cheater.

“It just goes to show the credibility when a guy like Brock Lesnar’s coming back, so it’s all about money. “You don’t really care about the fighters at all. We’re setting a bad example. It’s pathetic, that’s all I can say. He’s a bum.”—AFP