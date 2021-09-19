Broadsheet demands £1.2m more from NAB

Observer Report London

A UK-based asset recovery firm, Broadsheet, has asked National Accountability Bureau and the federal government to pay an additional 1.2 million pounds in terms of legal expenses.

According to details, the Broadsheet company has previously received US$30 million from Pakistan in terms of what it claimed assets being identified by the UK-based firm.

The sources further said that the firm has also been paid 920,000 pounds on August 17, a news channel said.

The asset recovery firm has now asked NAB to clear dues in terms of its legal expenses in a letter conveyed to the lawyers of the accountability watchdog in London.

The lawyers representing Broadsheet said that they had to strive hard for retrieving money from the NAB and the additional 1.2 million pounds are being sought in terms of the legal efforts they had made for the recovery of the money.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

The Broadsheet inquiry commission report was made public after the approval of the federal cabinet that met with PM Imran Khan in the chair in April.

The commission has blamed the country’s bureaucracy for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

According to some of the findings compiled by Justice retd Azmat Saeed, conveyed to the prime minister, the bureaucracy tried its best to hide the record and the noncooperation from various ministries and the institutions should have made Mohan Das Gandhi, happy.

The record was found missing not only in Islamabad but at the Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom, the report said.