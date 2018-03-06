Broaden tax base

Prime Minister of Pakistan’s recent interview to New York based international news Agency ‘Bloomberg’ on increasing the tax net of Pakistan by using NADRA data as a plan to broaden the tax base is viewed with less appealing as the said plan will bring negligible results to ultimate objective of increasing tax revenue to GDP ratio. Here the Government failure is on two counts: i) Its failure to understand that tax net could be enhanced by NDRA data; ii) its failure to understand that by increasing the tax base, the tax revenue will naturally be enhanced. For the understanding of Government, the significant strategy to increase the net entails: Firstly; to target Utility data: the electric and gas consumption data in respect of commercial activities and those found unregistered having substantial utility consumption must be registered forthwith; secondly; team surveys of field formation after every quarter of a year in each area jurisdiction; Thirdly; the business transaction with unregistered must be charged by at least 10% further tax instead of prevailing 2% which will drive them to get registered by own will. Let it be clear that the increasing tax base will not necessarily meet target of increasing tax revenue. An actual fault line is existence “Trust Deficit” between Government and tax payers. Central problem here is only trust deficit between the Government and the taxpayers. Once those in power pay taxes and succeed to prove public taxes are utilized for them and not for extravagance that will be “The Day” all people from every nook and corner of country will come out by themselves not only to get registered whereby tax base increases but also pay the tax due to them without letting tax machinery bother much to extract tax.

MUHAMMAD MUSLIM SHAIKH

Karachi

