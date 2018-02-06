Broadcom sweetens Qualcomm bid

California

Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd on Monday sweetened its bid to buy Qualcomm Inc for more than $121 billion, ratcheting up pressure on its rival to come to the table for negotiations in its “best and final offer”.

Broadcom, led by ambitious Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan, is seeking to build a behemoth chip company to get major market share and lock in billions of dollars being spent by telecom companies to build out the 5G network. In the new offer, Broadcom has kept the cash part of the deal at $60 per share – the same as its previous offer – but increased the stock part to $22 worth of Broadcom shares from $10.

Qualcomm shares were down 3 percent at $64.13 in early trade. Broadcom shares were up 1 percent at $238. “Qualcomm and its board now have a tough decision as this is a compelling offer in our opinion,” said analyst Daniel Ives of GBH Insights. In what would be the largest tech deal in history, Broadcom said it was willing to increase the cash part of the deal if the transaction is not completed within a year after any definitive agreement, and would pay Qualcomm a significant “reverse termination fee” if regulators scuttle the deal.

Broadcom could pay a break-up fee of up to $10 billion to Qualcomm, CNBC reported citing sources. Qualcomm said it would review the revised proposal and will have no further comment on the proposal until its board has completed its review. Broadcom said it remained confident that the deal would be completed within 12 months following a definitive agreement. Qualcomm had said that the regulatory review processes required around the world would take much longer. Any deal between two companies would attract significant scrutiny across several.—Agencies