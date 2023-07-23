Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said media houses and journalists had been given representation in the decision-making process regarding disinformation and misinformation through the Pemra Amendment Bill, 2023 – a move that ends the arbitrary role of the regulatory body chairman.

Marriyum explained that any matter related to taking an action, including closing down a TV channel on charges of promoting disinformation and misinformation (fake news), would be presented before a three-member committee headed by the Pemra chairman with one member each from media houses and journalists’ bodies.

The defendant would have an opportunity for appeal before the Council of Complaints where representation had been provided to the broadcasters and journalists, said the minister who added that TV channels used to promote the fake news for their own gains but they would be held accountable in future.

Addressing a press conference, Marriyum said a working journalist would be able to file a complaint with the Pemra Council of Complaints on a wide range of subjects including minimum wages and timely disbursement of salaries.

She told reporters that government advertisements won’t be issued to those TV channels which did not release salaries to its employees.

She said the former information minister used to slap and threaten journalists, adding that Pemra remained the tool to stifle media during the four-year rule of the previous government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s restricted the media, made attempts to curb its freedom and they tried to bring the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority black law, which was opposed by all political parties and media organizations.