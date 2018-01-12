Broadband Programme playing vital role in socio-economic development: Anusha

ISLAMABAD :Minister of State for Information Technology, Mrs. Anusha Rehman Khan on Friday said Broadband forSustainable Development Programme was playing a good role in socio-economic development and facilitating people of remote areas to avail telecom facilities for a better future. Present government has been striving to enhance and expand telecom network significantly in under-served and un-served areas, she said while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Broadband for Sustainable Development Projects in FATA (Khyber and Mohmand Agency) and D.I.Khan worth Rs.3.43 billion. Anusha Rehman reiterated present government’s determination to promote and support initiatives

Orignally published by APP