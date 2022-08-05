Russian courts have handed detained WNBA star Brittney Griner a nine-year prison sentence on charges related to drugs smuggling.

The basketball star was found guilty of bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia where cannabis use is illegal even for medicinal purposes.

United States President, Joe Biden, called the verdict “unacceptable”.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested in mid-February after she arrived in the country to play for a Russian team during the WNBA offseason. Unfortunately for her, her arrest coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine souring the relations between USA and Russia and leaving her as a political pawn.

During the trial, whose verdict was never in doubt, Griner admitted to bringing the illegal items with her inadvertently, calling it an honest mistake.

She was also fined 1 million roubles ($16,990) before the sentencing.

Biden called on Russia to free Griner immediately and said his administration would continue to work for her release. The USA has already offered a prisoner swap to Russia in exchange for Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” he said in a statement.

“It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

The lawyers for Brittney Griner assured everyone that they would appeal the prison sentence calling it “absolutely unreasonable”.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a joint statement regarding the case as well.

“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA’s commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States.”