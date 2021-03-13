Britons turn against Harry, Meghan after racism claims, says poll

Prince Harry and his mixed-race wife Meghan’s popularity has fallen sharply in Britain after their explosive interview accusing the royal family of racism, a poll suggested on Friday.

More than 11 million people in Britain, and 50 million in the United States watched the couple claim that an unnamed royal had asked how dark their baby’s skin would be.

The allegations, which the royal family said would be investigated, have plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of Harry’s mother, princess Diana, in 1997.

But the controversy has also polarised opinion on both sides of the Atlantic.

A YouGov poll said Harry’s popularity rating has fallen to 44 percent and for the first time, a larger proportion of British people view him negatively (48 percent).

In a poll early this month, in anticipation of the interview, 53 percent of the public said they viewed him positively.

Meghan already had a net negative rating, which has now risen to 58 percent from 53 percent, but only three in 10 (31 percent) view her positively, down from 38 percent.—AFP