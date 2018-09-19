British role in Indian occupation of Kashmir deplored

Islamabad

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has regretted the role of British government in facilitating the Indian military by resorting to delaying tactics in implementing the right to self-determination as the only democratic and peaceful formula for the permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani said this while addressing APHC advisory council’s meeting at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar. He urged the people to stay away from the sham elections saying that these polls have been used as a tool of subjugation, changing demography and tinkering of state subject law in addition to the plunder of economic assets of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting took stock of the latest political situation with reference to the ongoing movement for the right to self-determination. The participants of the meeting resolved that Kashmir dispute is the legacy of the 1947 Partition Plan and termed it as a political and humanitarian issue to be settled by holding a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, the APHC Chairman while referring to the history of Kashmir, regretted the role of British government in facilitating the Indian military by resorting to delaying tactics in implementing the right to self-determination as the only democratic and peaceful formula for the permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute.—APP

