British police shoot man after stabbing, several injured Nawaz fails to reach hospital, returns home

Observer Report

London

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif safely reached home on Friday after a man shot dead a man near the London Bridge Hospital., family sources confirmed.

Nawaz Sharif was on his way to an appointment at London Bridge Hospital Friday afternoon when the police sealed the area near the hospital because of shooting. Hassan Nawaz Sharif confirmed that he advised his father to return instead of trying to reach the hospital.

Nawaz Sharif was only five minutes away from the hospital when police locked down the area, said a source travelling in one of three cars with the former prime minister.

Armed police allegedly shot dead a man brandishing a knife on London Bridge as people were seen running away from the scene. Later, two injured persons expired in the hospital.

Witnesses said there appeared to be a fight on the southern side of the bridge with several men attacking another man shortly after 2pm. A BBC reporter said he could see a man lying on the ground but the situation was ‘ongoing’.

‘There appeared to be a fight going on on the bridge, from what I could see, several people tried to restrain a man and it was then that armed police arrived and they fired shots at this person,’ he said.

‘The last I could see before we were moving from the bridge was lying on the ground. ‘Since then, since we’ve been moved back, I’ve heard several more shots fired as well. So at this moment it seems to be a developing situation.’