British pilot to fly home

News Desk

A British pilot who spent more than two months on life support in Vietnam after contracting Covid-19 is on his way home, astounding doctors who gave him just 10 per cent chance of survival. Stephen Cameron, 42, was the sickest patient medics have had to treat during the coronavirus outbreak in the Communist nation, which has recorded no official deaths following a fast and aggressive response to the pandemic. Little more than six weeks ago, they warned that Cameron would need a double transplant for his lungs, which were only functioning at around 10pc. But after nearly four months in hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, including 10 weeks on a ventilator, the Vietnam Airlines pilot from Motherwell, Scotland was discharged today and is due to fly back to the UK within hours