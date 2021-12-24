British parliament can play role in resolving Kashmir dispute: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sul-tan Mehmood Chaudhry, has said that the British Parliament can play an important role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he ex-pressed these views in a detailed meeting with Brit-ish Member of the Parliament and Deputy Leader of the British Labor Party, Angela Rayner, and Lord Wajid, member of the British House of Lords, at the Kashmir House in Islamabad. He said, by using their influence, they can put pressure on European governments to stop the ongoing human rights vio-lations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Definitely raise your voice not only against the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK but also against the vindication of minorities in India,” the AJK Presi-dent asked the British politicians.

Barrister Sultan regretted that earlier, the Kash-mir issue was included in the Labor Party’s mani-festo, which was no longer the case. He said, “I addressed the British Parliament in October 2021 which was attended by more than 50 members, who condemned the ongoing barbarism in IIOJK.”

The AJK President said, Kashmiri people have high expectations from the British Parliament so it should play its role for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The European Parliament and gov-ernments must take up the Kashmir issue, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 28 members of UK Parliament have raised human rights violations in IIOJK with India. In a letter written to the Indian High Commission in London, the UK lawmakers expressed their concern over grave human rights abuses besides also highlighting the arrest of a noted Kashmiri human rights de-fender Khurram Parvez‎.

The letter was written by Debbie Abrahams, the chair of All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kash-mir, and signed by MPs and Lords representing all British political parties. The British parliamentari-ans called upon India to give its response particu-larly on establishing an independent and transparent inquiry into the killing of civilians by Indian forces in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, last month. They mentioned that Khurram Parvez was arrested after the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, which he coordinates, criticised Indian occupational forces for killing civilians in fake encounters.—KMS