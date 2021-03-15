British-Pakistani Momin Saqib named Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 Hero 2021

The multi-talented British-Pakistani, Momin Saqib has been named Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 Hero at the Commonwealth Youth Awards 2021.

Every year, the Commonwealth Youth Awards recognize young people who are engaged in making efforts for a better future. This year Commonwealth acknowledged 10 young people who are working to bring a change amid the global crises of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Under the ‘charitable work’ category, Momin Saqib has been named as the Commonwealth Young Covid-19 Hero. Saqib has been recognized for his dedicated efforts towards a charitable initiative ‘One Million meals’. Backed by David Beckham, Saqib co-founded the organization with the help of Arif Malik, a British-Pakistani restaurateur, and an award-winning chef, Raja Suleman Raza back in March 2020 when the pandemic hit the world.

The initiative served as an immediate response to COVID-19 when the organization started providing warm meals to the frontline workers. To date, the organization has provided over 100,000 meals in hundreds of locations. The charitable initiative received global appreciation from different media giants including BBC, Sky News, and The Guardian.

Earlier, Saqib made headlines when he got elected as the first Non-EU President of the Student union at King’s College, London. In order to recognize their former alumni, King’s College congratulated Saqib on this achievement.

Despite his many achievements, Momin Saqib is widely recognized in Pakistan as the face of the most famous meme of 2019 when he went viral during the Cricket World Cup.