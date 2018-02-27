British Pakistani Councillors asked to project Pakistan’s viewpoint on important issues

Islamabad

The Pakistan High Commission, London organized a ‘Councillors Convention-2018’ in London. This was the 3rd Councillors Convention since 2015. About 200 British Pakistani Councillors, Lord Mayors and Mayors from across the UK attended the convention.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, Paul Scully, Conservative MP, Ruth Cadbury, Labour MP, Councillor Hanzala Malik, former Member of Scottish Parliament, community leaders, professionals, academicians, students and media persons were among the attendees, says a press release received from London here today. The purpose of the Convention was to carry forward the dialogue initiated in the previous Councillors Conventions and reach out to the community through the elected leadership of the British Pakistanis.

The event also aimed to provide a platform to the elected representatives of the British Pakistanis to get together and share ideas on common causes related to the Pakistani community in the UK. Another purpose of the Convention was to celebrate the achievements of the British Pakistanis in various walks of life in the UK as well as identify the inadequacies and areas where more efforts were needed to be made.—INP