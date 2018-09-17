British-Pakistani boxer Ali becomes first diabetic boxer to win fight

Manchester

British-Pakistani boxer Muhammad Ali made history on Saturday night when he became the first boxer with type one diabetes to win a professional fight.

The 25-year old defeated Andrej Cepur 40-36 on points after four rounds at the Victoria Warehouse.

Hailing from Rochdale, the boxer was diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of four.

Initially planning to turn professional back in 2015, Ali was denied a license, by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), whose rules at the time meant boxers with type one diabetes were unable to get a license.

However, the Bolton-based boxer did not give up and three years later was granted a license.

Trained by Alex Matvienko, Ali will be back in the ring on November 17.

Speaking to reporters after his first professional fight, Ali said, “It was an absolutely amazing feeling.”

“I really appreciate everyone who believed in me before the journey started, and I was overwhelmed with the support I’ve had from my hometown of Rochdale,” Ali said.

“As a diabetic, I’ve gone out there and proven that we don’t suffer. Anybody out there who is suffering from any condition, if you believe in yourself then you can do anything in life. Just surround yourself with positive people,” he added.—Agencies

