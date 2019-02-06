British new car market drops slightly

London

British new car market fell slightly in January, according to figures released Tuesday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Statistics showed British new car registrations in January were 161,013 units, down 1.6 percent from one year earlier. Private buyers promoted the market in the first month of 2019, up 2.9 percent to 71,378 models. However, demand in business and fleet registrations offset the growth, decreasing by 33.5 percent and 3.4 percent respectively. Meanwhile, demand for electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars surges 26.3 percent, with petrol vehicles rising 7.3 percent. But it was offset by the decline for diesel, with registrations plummeting 20.3 percent. Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT, said “It’s encouraging to see car registrations in January broadly on par with a year ago as the latest high tech models and deals attracted buyers into showrooms.” “However, it is still the fifth consecutive month of overall decline in the market,” he added. Hawes called for more supportive policies to encourage buyers to invest in cleaner vehicles. “This would be good for the environment and good for the industry and those who depend on it,” he said.—Xinhua

