British Kashmiris hold protest for rights of oppressed women in Kashmir

London

British Kashmiris and Pakistanis held a protest on the occasion of International Women’s Day outside the British Prime Minister’s House at 10 Downing Street for the rights of oppressed women in Kashmir, Palestine and around the world.

A large number of Women, children participated in the demonstration holding slogans and placards having pictures of oppressed and besieged Kashmiri Women and Children.

Meanwhile Labour Party Leader and Leader of the Opposition in British Parliament Jeremy Bernard Corbyn also participated in the march and took photos of Kashmir Protest. MPs from Conservative party, Labour Party and Liberal Democrats also participated in the March.

The participants chanted slogans against the atrocities, and persecution of Kashmiri Women and children in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian brutal forces.

President Tehreek-e-Kashmir United Kingdom Raja Fahim Kayani has said that current Indian regime is fascist regime whose occupation forces have crossed the limits of brutality, Killings, and Rape.

Raja Fahim Kayani while telling about the statistics said that the Indian brutal forces have widowed 22,911 women, Women gang-raped / Molested 11,179, and 107,784 Children Orphaned till now. India has deployed a massive number of army troops into Jammu and Kashmir using rape as a weapon of war, with a media/internet blackout and gross violations of human rights. These are the alarming facts, which are ignored by International Organizations. Global human rights organizations should take notice of human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir. He said that the international community has double standards and contradictions policies. Violence against women in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine and elsewhere is a clear proof of their double standards.

Chairperson Daughters of Kashmir Zubaida Khan said that India’s occupying army is committing the worst human rights abuses in the occupied valley; Islam has given most rights to women. There is no example of the kind of brutality that the Indian occupation army is committing in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. International Community and Humanitarian organizations must step in and raise the voice of besieged Kashmiri Women.

Human Rights activists Claire Bidwell, Zanaib Khan, Tazeem Jaffari and Rani Arif also said that they are here to continue those women’s struggle and to give a voice for the voiceless women around the world, especially those who are under Indian siege in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir—SABAH