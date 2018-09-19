British home secretary seeks enhanced cooperation with Punjab govt

Salim Ahmed

British home secretary Sajid Javid called on Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday. During the meeting, it was agreed to further promote cooperation in health and education sectors and rule of law programme. Sajid Javid congratulated Usman Buzdar on his new assignment and extended good wishes to him.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that prime minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan and the journey of change has been started from the province of Punjab where an MPA belonging to a remote deprived area has been made the chief minister. Pakistan and UK are strong partners in the journey of development and prosperity and unique programmes have been initiated in health, education and other sectors in collaboration with the DFID. Punjab government intends to expand these programmes so that more and more people could benefit from their fruit, he added.

Punjab government appreciates the British cooperation and we are desirous to bring further improvements in different sectors of life in future with the cooperation of UK. He said that prime minister’s 100 day agenda is a conclusive programme of national development and prosperity and the PTI government will transform the police as a neutral organization by introducing necessary reforms in the police system.

Police will have to be answerable to the people in the real sense, he added. He said that powers are being devolved at the grassroots by introducing necessary changes in the local bodies system. It would help to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps and local bodies members will be empowered by devolution of power at the local level.

He said that continuous work is being done to introduce necessary improvements in health, education, infrastructural development and other sectors and people are being served in an organized manner by the government.

While talking about the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in war against terrorism, the chief minister said that thousands of precious human lives have been sacrificed in this war and the human history is unable to present any such example. Our brave sons and people from different walks of life have written new history with their sacrifices and that is why, the menace of terrorism has been overcome to a large extent in Pakistan.

The political and military leadership is reaping achievements in this war unitedly. He appreciated the British cooperation under rule of law programme and hoped that this partnership would be further expanded in the days to come.

Sajid Javid expressed the satisfaction that Punjab government is working hard for the public welfare adding that British government is desirous to further promote its bilateral cooperation with Punjab government in future. We will work collectively to promote opportunities relating to business, education and development targets, he added. Pakistan has achieved wonderful successes in war against terrorism and terror and fanaticism are collective challenge to all of us.

It is sanguine that terrorism incidents have been decreased in Pakistan, he added. Sajid Javid said that his parents belonged to Sahiwal district of Punjab and he has a special relationship with Pakistan despite being a British citizen.

British high commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, DFID head in Pakistan Ms. Jonna Reid and other high officials were present on the occasion. Senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din, Yasir Humayun, Ashfa Riaz, chief secretary and chairman planning & development were also present in the meeting.

