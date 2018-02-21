British High Commission’s GREAT Debate competition comes to Faisalabad

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

The British High Commission brought its annual GREAT Debate competition for student debaters to Faisalabad with a semi-final event at the FAST National University Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus. The event brought together debaters from across universities in Faisalabad. After a competitive round of fixtures Kamran Hassan Dar from Faisalabad Medical University and Noor Fatima from FAST National University were judged to be the winner and runner-up respectively.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said: “Last year, we displayed our 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations photo exhibition in Faisalabad and I am delighted that we are able to return to this wonderful city with our GREAT Debate competition.

“It has been a wonderful experience to see the enthusiasm and ability of young student debaters across Pakistan. I look forward to a competitive grand final in Islamabad in March.” This is the third annual edition of the GREAT Debate competition that gives students from across Pakistan a platform to participate in debates, interact with other students from different universities and hone their skills in research, analytical thinking and public speaking.

Winners and runner-ups from the semi-finals of the competition will be given one year British Council digital library memberships.