British High Commissioner to Pakistan meets CM Hamza Shehbaz

Lahore: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday and vowed to continue cooperation with the Punjab government in the education, health and other social sectors.

The British High Commissioner extended his felicitations to Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The 🇬🇧 is one of the biggest development partners for Punjab on our shared priorities:

📕education

🩺health

🌲climate

☀️trade & renewable energy

💧water

Good to discuss these priorities today with @HamzaSS pic.twitter.com/jVucnayKiJ — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) May 11, 2022

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz appreciated the British cooperation in Punjab for improvement in different sectors and said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom were important partners in the journey of development and prosperity.

“Our mission is to make Pakistan an enlightened and developed country,” CM Hamza Shehbaz said.

During the meeting, Christian Turner also confirmed that the English cricket team would be visiting Pakistan this year.

