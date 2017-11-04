British High Commissioner to Pakistan meets Afghan President

KABUL: Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with British High Commissioner on Pakistan Thomas Drew at his office the other day, the presidential palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, both sides exchanged views on regional situation, peace and stability as well as relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The British diplomat said the created opportunities after declaring the US strategy on Afghanistan and south Asia has been understandable and they should be properly used, the statement added.

Ashraf Ghani said the US new strategy has really created an appropriate opportunity and it should be effectively and efficiently used.

On peace with Pakistan, he added a proper roadmap with recognition of goals and certain actions should be created. He clarified that we are fully ready to cooperate in this regard and the relations between the regional countries should be predictable, stable and positive, the statement quoted him as saying.

The British diplomat to Pakistan assured on his country’s continued cooperation with Afghanistan in different fields.

Originally published by INP