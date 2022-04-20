British High Commissioner calls on PM Shehbaz; PM stresses enhanced Pak-UK trade, investment ties

Islamabad: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on the assumption of the Prime Minister’s office and conveyed the best wishes of the British government.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for elevating the relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom to a strategic level. He also stressed enhancing trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The British High Commissioner expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation.