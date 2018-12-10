British High Commission organises great debate

Staff Reporter

The British High Commission held the first semi-final event of its fourth annual GREAT Debate competition at the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in Karachi.

The competition featured students from sixteen universities in Karachi and was attended by senior members of academia and the media. At the end of an intense competition, Abdul Rafey from Tabani’s School of Accountancy was the winner while Muhammad Ammar Abbasi was the runner-up.

The GREAT Debate competition will take place from December 2018 to February 2019 in five cities across Pakistan. Building from the success of the competition in the previous three years, this year’s debating events have expanded to include an event in Quetta.

