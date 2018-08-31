British HC meets Buzdar, discusses matters of mutual interest

Salim Ahmed

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Thursday.

He congratulated Sardar Buzdar on assuming the charge as the chief minister and expressed good wishes for him.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-UK relations and expansion of mutual cooperation in social sector came under discussion.

The British High Commissioner also extended a proposal for enhancing cooperation to the Punjab government.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and the UK were important partners in journey of development and Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with the UK.

He said British cooperation for improving health, education and other social sectors in Punjab province was commendable and it was hoped that cooperation between the two countries would further be strengthened during the PTI government.

He said that result-oriented strategy would be adopted under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for improving social sector. “Special attention will be paid to development of ignored areas and the government will work for public welfare and social sector will be developed despite challenges,” he added.

Thomas Drew said that all-out cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government for development of social sector “We will continue cooperation with the Punjab government for improving health, education, skills development and other sectors,” he added.

He said that partnership would also be extended in the areas of clean water and climate change. However, he said there was a need to take steps for promoting trade, he added. Provincial representative of DFID Jinal Shah was also present on the occasion.

