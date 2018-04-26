British HC gives away winner’s trophy to Shahtaj

Serena Hotels’ 5th polo cup concludes

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The final match of the 5th Serena Hotels Polo Cup concluded here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground. A large number of diplomats, government officials and businesspeople had gathered to celebrate the final match of the polo tournament which is known as ‘Game of Kings.

The six-day tournament began with preliminary matches between the competing teams. The final match was played between the teams Shahtaj and Asean. After a tough fight, Shahtaj defeated the rival team Asean. The chief guest of the event was British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew gave away the winner’s trophy to Shahtaj captain and his team. He congratulated the winning team for its skill, perseverance and hard work.

An incredibly fast game, featuring an incredible alliance between human and horse, polo has gained great popularity in recent years as the game has become more accessible for non-players.