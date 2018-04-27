British HC appreciates development process in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-UK relations and expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors came under discussion.

The British HC appreciated the development process in Punjab, saying that chief minister’s development vision is praiseworthy.

“Under your leadership, the Punjab government has shown performance in different sectors. The performance of the Punjab government in health, education and other sectors is laudable and a result-oriented strategy has been adopted for the development of different sectors of life. Alongside, your efforts for improving the quality of life of the people and bringing composite development in the province are praiseworthy and the reforms programme aimed at prosperity of the people is worth-following,” he added.

He said that Britain gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan and added that collaboration with the Punjab government would be further promoted. Cooperation with Punjab government in health, education, skills development and other social sectors will be promoted, he added.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that new chapters of transparency, speed and high-quality had been written in development projects. Pakistan which was envisioned by Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is moving towards its real destination and the consensus decisions reached upon by the political and military establishment had yielded positive results, he said.

He said as a result, unprecedented successes had been achieved in war against terrorism and Pakistan of 2018 was much more peaceful, secure and economically viable than before. Pakistan has achieved important successes in war against terrorism and as a result, incidents of terrorism have been sufficiently decreased, he added.

He said that thousands of megawatts of electricity was being included in the national grid due to the energy plants set up in Punjab with a cost of billions of rupees. This is also boosting business and trade activities, he added.

He pointed out that there were vast opportunities of investment available for British investors in different sectors in the Punjab. Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the UK span over many decades and British cooperation in different sectors is appreciable. In future, relations between Punjab government and the UK will be further promoted, concluded the Chief Minister. Shahbaz Sharif also hosted a lunch in honour of British High Commissioner.