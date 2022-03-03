British Grand Prix bans Mazepin

British Grand Prix will not feature Russia’s Nikita Mazepin as Motorsport UK has decided to revoke the driving licenses of all Russian and Belarusian drivers even after being cleared by the FIA.
The governing body for motorsport in the UK confirmed it is following the IOC’s recommendations amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Motorsport UK chair David Richards said: “The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict.
“We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU).”
The move means Haas’ Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will be unable to participate in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 3.
It comes a day after the FIA cleared Mazepin to race as a neutral athlete for the upcoming season.