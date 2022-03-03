British Grand Prix bans Mazepin

British Grand Prix will not feature Russia’s Nikita Mazepin as Motorsport UK has decided to revoke the driving licenses of all Russian and Belarusian drivers even after being cleared by the FIA.

The governing body for motorsport in the UK confirmed it is following the IOC’s recommendations amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Motorsport UK chair David Richards said: “The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict.