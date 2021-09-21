British envoy denies involvement in cancellation of England team’s Pakistan tour

ISLAMABAD – British ambassador to Pakistan Christian Turner said on Tuesday that the high commission did not advise against the English cricket team’s tour to Pakistan on security grounds.

He stated this in a video message a day after the England and Wales Cricket Club announced that it is withdrawing both its men’s and women’s teams from their tour of Pakistan scheduled for next month. “We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip,” a tweet by the ECB said.

Turner said, “This was a decision made by the ECB, which is independent of the British government based on concerns for player welfare”.

“The British High Commission supported the tour; did not advise against it on security grounds; and our travel advice for Pakistan has not changed.

“I have been a champion of international cricket’s return to Paksitan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s Autumn 2022 tour,” he said.

“I hope that we will soon hear the roar of full cricket stadium again. In the end, cricket will be victorious,” the ambassador concluded.

The decision comes three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan citing a “security threat”, minutes before the first ODI match was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium — a move that shocked Pakistani fans and officials.

