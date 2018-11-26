British Deputy High Commissioner Elin Burns visits Sukkur and Khairpur

Islamabad

The British Deputy High Commissioner and UK Director for Trade with Pakistan Elin Burns visited Sukkur and Khairpur in Sindh to discuss opportunities for further collaboration in trade and investment between the UK and Pakistan.

The British Deputy High Commissioner visited Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Khairpur Special Economic Zone to discuss potential British involvement in priority projects for the Government of Sindh in education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

During her visit, the Deputy High Commissioner also visited the Continental Biscuits factory Sukkur Barrage Museum and Faiz Mahal Khairpur.

In addition, Ms Burns – alongside the Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh and Director of British Council, Sindh and Balochistan, Chris Hunt – inaugurated the firstInternational Digital Library of the British Council in Interior Sindhat Mir Masoom Shah Municipal Library in Sukkur.

The Deputy High Commissioner also met with political representatives of the two cities to build stronger relationships with the provincial government and build awareness of the UK’s world-classprofessional expertise and ambition for further collaboration in business and trade.

British Deputy High Commissioner and Trade Director for Pakistan, Elin Burns, said: “The UK is already Pakistan’s second largest export market and third largest source of foreign direct investment. The UK wants to see trade and investment increase further, seeing more UK companies doing business with Pakistan, including in Sindh.

This visit was an excellent opportunity to highlight the potential opportunities for further collaboration on the trade agenda with mutual benefit – including in sectors such as health, education and agriculture, particularly agri-tech, and infrastructure. “The UK is a leader in health, education, agri-tech and infrastructure, with a strong ambition to do more with business with Pakistan to the benefit of both economies.—PR

