LAHORE – British Council has sought applications for IELTS Prize 2023 from test taker students in 15 countries including Pakistan.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is September 15, 2023.

This annual competition supports IELTS test-takers with up to £5,000 towards university tuition fees in English-speaking universities.

It will be open to students who have applied for undergraduate or postgraduate studies locally or overseas through IELTS and will start their course between January 2023 and March 2024.

This year, the IELTS Prize is open to test takers living in Pakistan, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

A total of three winners will be selected through a competitive application process in each country to receive the cash prize to support their studies

Country Director British Council Pakistan, Amir Ramzan said: “Our IELTS Prize winners have taken what they have learnt from their studies abroad and applied it to the benefit of their communities. With over 15,000 IELTS tests delivered in the past year, we have directly benefitted these candidates who in turn have benefitted tens of thousands more.”

“We truly believe international study and collaboration is a key to building a more peaceful and prosperous world for everyone, and we take pride in assisting these ambitious and intelligent individuals achieve their goals.”

Applicants who wish to find out more information about the prize, the application process, and review frequently asked questions should visit https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/take-ielts/study-work-abroad/ielts-prize