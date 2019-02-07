British Council launches IELTS on computer

Staff Reporter

Over the years, the British Council in Pakistan has been at the forefront of providing opportunities to students and professionals nationwide through IELTS, helping them realise their ambitions. Continuing with this journey, test takers in Pakistan will now be able to take IELTS on a computer, with the computer-delivered test due to be launched at test centres in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad from 24 February 2019.

Computer-delivered IELTS will not replace paper-based IELTS but rather offer a choice in delivery and more availability. Test takers can now choose the option and time to take IELTS that best works for them. They can also get their results faster, with results typically available between five to seven calendar days after the test has been completed.

The test content, timing and structure remain the same in both options and, importantly, the Speaking test remains face-to-face with a certified IELTS Examiner. Whether test takers take IELTS on paper or computer, they can be confident that they are taking the same trusted English language test.

The computer-delivered solution which has been developed is secure and capable of delivering the world-leading security, quality assurance measures and operational benefits that IELTS is renowned for. Test takers who choose the option of taking IELTS on a computer can access support materials with which to prepare for the test.

