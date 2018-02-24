British Council approves projects in NIUIP

Peshawar

The National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning and Civil Engineering Department, (NIUIP) UET Peshawar in cooperation with the University of Salford conducted a three-day workshop on Developing a Research Agenda to Ensure Pakistan’s Safe, Secure and Smart Infrastructure” concluded the other day at Marriot Hotel, Islamabad. Workshop was jointly sponsored by British Council and Higher Education Commission, Pakistan.

Dr. Rashid Rehan Director NIUIP said the workshop allowed participants to develop innovative responses to challenges facing Pakistan in critical physical infrastructure. He appreciated the efforts of his team in putting up proposals with British Council Pakistan for grant of this workshop including Dr. M. Adil from UET Peshawar and Dr. Zeeshan Ali from University of Salford and Asst. Professor Dr. Sagheer Aslam from NIUIP UET Peshawar for extending coordination with stakeholders. British Council Pakistan approves projects in NIUIP

Sarah Pervez, Head of Higher Education and Skills, British Council Pakistan said, the aim of British Council Pakistan is to work with partners and communities to build sustainable relationships. She appreciated the quality of projects and announced two winning projects of UET Peshawar enhancing the UK-Pak research collaboration. These included “Developing the Center of Excellence in Green Built Environment at UET Peshawar and University of Salford” and “Modeling of an innovative system for utilization and distribution of water and reducing waste water for improving public health and quality of the water resource.”

Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC while addressing the audience as chief guest appreciated the cooperation of British Council that runs the “Researchers Link” in partnership with research and higher education institutions in Pakistan, adding, HEC will provide all technical and financial support to the universities where research is underway to address local problems.—APP