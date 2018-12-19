British Airways to resume Pak flights in June

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

British Airways has announced resuming of flights from Heathrow to New Islamabad Airport formally beginning from June 2, 2019.

The route will launch as a three-per-week service operated on a three-class Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

This was announced by Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East Robert Williams while addressing a crowded press conference here at a five-star hotel on Tuesday.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, and Industries, Abdul Razzak Dawood and Prime Minister’s special assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari were also present on the occasion and termed it a milestone and would go a long way in winning and wooing investors’ confidence in Pakistan’s resurging economy.

According to the British Airways’ official, British Airways’ newest long-haul fleet that is 20pc more fuel efficient than other aircraft and features larger windows, mood ligting and the latest inflight entertainment will provide the passengers a unique experience of travel, one they will remember and cherish long.

