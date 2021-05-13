British Airways cancels Tel Aviv flights amid flare-up of Israel-Palestine conflict

British Airways has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv as tension between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate with former’s air strikes on densely populated areas in Gaza.

“The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” the airline said in a statement.

Earlier, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines had also cancelled all flights between the US and Tel Aviv.

However, British airline EasyJet has yet to announce to cancel the flight operations as it is monitoring the situation.

Israel continues to carry out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza and Palestinian fighters fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beersheba in the region’s most intense hostilities in years.

At least 86 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel after Hammas fired multiple rockets on Tel Aviv in retaliation, medical officials said.

Israeli fight jets targeted three multi-storey buildings in Gaza, besides damaging various other compounds.

The violence followed weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound revered by Jews as Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Hamas has named the current retaliation against Israeli aggression as “Sword of Jerusalem”.

