Britain’s new 3-billion-pound warship has a leak

London

Britain’s biggest ever warship, the new 3.1-billion-pound ($4.2-billion) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, has a leak and needs repair, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday.

The 65,000-ton ship, hailed as Britain’s most advanced military vessel and which was only officially commissioned by the queen two weeks ago, has an issue with a shaft seal which was identified during sea trials, the MoD said.

A Royal Navy spokesman said the leak is scheduled for repair at the southern English port of Portsmouth, and would not affect the aircraft carrier’s sea trials program or prevent it from sailing again.—Agencies