Britain’s Got Talent sensation Sirine wishes to use her fame to help others

London

British Pakistani teenage music sensation Sirine Jahangir, who has become a worldwide star after mesmerising the Britain’s Got Talent judges and the audience, says she’s overwhelmed by the worldwide applause she got for her performance.

In an interview Sirine shared that her life changed instantly from singing in her living room for her brothers to singing to millions of people live and then getting noticed by more across the world.

Sirine, 14, lost her sight at the age of 10 but says that music is her vision. “I never ever expected any of this. I started taking music seriously at 10. My friends asked why I didn’t perform and now I’m here and it’s so incredible. I went to watch BGT last year with my friends and they asked me to give it a go. I thought I only perform for school shows and BGT is such a huge platform. I am happy that I have been able to put smiles on faces of people through my music. It’s incredible,” she said. Sirine is the granddaughter of Sahibzada Jahangir, one of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oldest friends and his spokesperson on Trade & Investment in UK & Europe. Sirine said that Imran Khan visited her home near Hyde Park years ago and met her. —Agencies