Britain should support Pakistan to get out of FATF grey-list: Speaker

STAFF REPORTER The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner called on the Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser in Islamabad to discuss the ongoing bilateral state-ofaffairs between the two countries. The British High Commissioner was also accompanied by the relevant diplomats engaged in Parliamentary Development. The British High Commissioner informed the Speaker National Assembly regarding their new travel advisory on Pakistan whereby the country was declared as a family station for the British diplomats and citizens. He added that the travel advisory was upgraded in wake of the improved security situation of the country. The Speaker National Assembly lauded the decision and said that the armed forces as well as the citizens of Pakistan have paid a heavy price for attaining peace and security in the country. The world should recognize the sacrifices Pakistan has embraced during the war on terror. He said that Pakistan has relaxed its visa regime for attracting tourists from across the globe and a visa portal has also been established for issuance of online visas to the international tourists. The Speaker Asad Qaiser further said that the United Kingdom should also relax its visa regime for the Pakistani nationals. The visa center for Pakistan which is currently based in the United Arab Emirates should be moved to Pakistan. He further added that presently the visa fee was too high and thus there was a need to reconsider the high visa fees. Referring to the Brexit, the Speaker said that it was a challenge for the British government as well as an opportunity, at the same time, for enhancing trade and commercial ties with the friendly countries like Pakistan.