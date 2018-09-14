Britain rejects petition to extradite Ishaq Dar

LONDON : The British government rejected a petition to extradite former finance minister Ishaq Dar, citing the reason that it has no formal extradition treaty with Pakistan.

The statement said that the UK has no formal extradition treaty with Pakistan. Section 194 of the Extradition Act 2003 does allow special extradition arrangements in exceptional circumstances. However, under current law, an extradition process is initiated at the request of the government of the country in which the individual has been convicted of the crime.

It would therefore be the Pakistani Government’s responsibility to initiate such proceedings.

Earlier on September 11, Additional Attorney General of Pakistan informed the Apex Court that consultation is underway with concerned departments regarding bringing back former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing a case pertaining to Dar’s return to the country.

Earlier on September 10, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s government cancelled the diplomatic passport of Former finance minister and PML N leader Ishaq Dar and his wife.

Ishaq Dar and his wife are currently in London, Dar has to return passport within 30 days but they did not return the passport.