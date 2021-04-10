Britain Prince Philip dead at age of 99

President, PM condole

Britain’s Prince Philip, a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died Friday at age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her “strength and stay all these years”.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their condolences on the demise of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

In their statements on Friday, they said Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service.

The Prime Minister said role of the Prince Philip in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered.—Agencies