Britain offers to play ‘constructive role’ in Afghan peace process

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said the United Kingdom is keen to play a constructive role for the stability of the region and to facilitate Afghan peace process.

Drew remarked during a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua in Islamabad on Monday.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan need to resume and strengthen political, diplomatic, military and intelligence cooperation at all levels,” Janjua said.

He conveyed a strong commitment of Islamabad to continue to make efforts for sustainable peace in Afghanistan through a political settlement.

Both sides agreed to work together for the shared objective of peace in the region.

Besides security and stability of the region, the recent developments in Pak-Afghan relations in the backdrop of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Kabul came under discussion in the meeting.