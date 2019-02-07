Britain, EU agree to hold further Brexit talks

Brussels

European Union leader Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Theresa May agreed Thursday to hold further talks on Britain´s withdrawal from the bloc, after what they described as a “robust” meeting.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier will meet Britain´s Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay on Monday in Strasbourg and May and Juncker themselves will get back together before the end of February, a spokesman said.

In a joint statement issued after May met Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels, the pair confirmed that the European Commission president had warned the British premier that the Brexit withdrawal deal cannot be renegotiated.—AFP

