Britain braces for record heatwave temperatures

Temperatures could get even hotter today, warns Met Agency

Britain on Monday braced for another day of soaring temperatures, with predictions that the country could see its hottest day in history as people tried to find ways to stay cool.

The mercury was set to rise to highs of 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) in London, as a heatwave that has been building since last week showed no let-up.

But the country’s meteorological agency the Met Office said temperatures could get even hotter on Tuesday, breaching the 40C mark for the first time.

Britain’s current record temperature stands at 38.7C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden in eastern England on July 25, 2019.

“It is a bit frightening, I think, definitely… what it’s going to do to us, to the world,” Karina Lawford told AFP of the potentially record-breaking heat, as she took a mid-morning stroll by the sea in Tankerton on the north Kent coast.—AFP