Bringing street children to school

Staff Reporter

Education is what removes our doubts and fears; what makes us happy and peaceful; what makes us better human beings. The teacher comes, removes the darkness and suddenly we find how beautiful this world is. But gaining knowledge alone doesn’t make one educated. Education is complete only when we learn how to live, how to hope, how to pray and how to behave with others.

Pakistan is ranked as 113 out of 120 in the education development index thousands of children are unable to get education due to multiple reasons.

IRM smart school has been established by IRM to Support Government of Pakistan reach its literacy goals by reducing number of drop out students at primary level in the country

The concept of Smart Schools revolves around the mobilization of underprivileged segment of the society and raising awareness regarding the importance of education. Under Smart School program, one room schools are established in semi-urban or rural areas to promote education at the grass roots level. The idea of Smart Schools is to involve local educated youth preferably females and encourage them to dedicate one room of their house to run a multi-grade classroom. These schools provide primary education to out of school children aged between 04 – 15 years.

