Bringing culture and food of provinces together

Tariq Saeed

The environment was lively, food was sumptuous and the venue was the lush green lawns of the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel Peshawar where the five days spring festival began to welcome the vibrant season in befitting manner and provide the healthy but most informative entertainment to the dwellers of the provincial metropolis with particular reference to the food and culture of all the regions of the motherland.

The Lawn was decorated as per the theme of the Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan being represented in the Food Festival. Food and Culture depicting the true colours of Pakistan and diversity of the country has been created in the Green Lawn with live Music of all the provinces alongside fun activities for children that are being thoroughly enjoyed and wholeheartedly appreciated by the Peshawarites.

The event was inaugurated by Commandant Frontier Constabulary Mr. Liaquat Ali Khan alongside General Manager Pearl-Continental Hotel Peshawar Mr. Rashid Rauf Banday.

Talking on the occasion Mr. Liaquat Ali Khan lauded the efforts of PC Peshawar for arranging such an event for the people of Peshawar, saying that such initiatives will go a long way in promoting harmony among the provinces.

Mr. Banday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the locals for expressing interest in the festival, adding that the hotel will keep on arranging these kinds of family-centric events for the community adding such activities always promote a softer image of the province in general and Peshawar in particular.

Peshawarites attending the event appreciated the efforts of PC Peshawar in arranging such a colourful event and liked the tasty food of all the provinces. Talking to Pakistan Observer they said in the present scenario arranging such programs are a breath of fresh air for the dwellers of Peshawar.

They also lauded the untiring efforts of the Director Food and Beverages Khan Sayab and Director Public Relations PC Imtiaz Ali for making the occasion a real success. “General Manage Mr. Rashid Rauf Banday and his team deserve all praise for arranging such a nice evening for us”. Said Mrs. Humera Tariq a resident of Peshawar saying she thoroughly enjoyed the delicious food from all the provinces in an extremely congenial and safe environment as PC always lived up to its traditions of providing healthy and informative activities to the dwellers of Peshawar in affordable price.