Bringing back looted money top priority of 100 days plan: Asad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) newly elected MNA and Finance Minister-in-waiting Asad Umar on Thursday said that his party has prepared its plan to be completed within the first 100 days of government and bringing back the looted money would be the top most priority of the party. He said the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) is reeling under myriad of problems while PTI has decided to bring positive changes in the bureau in best in interest of the country men. ‘Eliminating corruption and introducing transparency in FBR is also my top most priority,’ said Asad Umar while talking to media men at office of Pakistan First Smart Housing Scheme Top City-1 here on Thursday. He was flanked by Chief Executive Top City-1 Kunwar Moeez Khan, Chief Administrator Ghulam Fareed, Chief Operating Officer Brig (retd) Sikandar Khan, Director Ghulam Yasin, PTI leaders Sardar Zahid and Zahid Rafique.

The newly elected MNA from NA-54 (Islamabad) Asad Umar said PTI would eradicate menace of corruption from its roots. He said his chief Imran Khan stressed upon bringing changes in FBR and NAB. He said the world powers had come to know the disadvantages of stolen money by some high and mighty from under developed countries. He said several countries including Dubai, United Kingdom and Swiss authorities have introduced new laws or amended the previous laws regarding stolen wealth.

He said British Ambassador had called on PTI chief Imran Khan and had discussed the new law of un-explained wealth in UK. ‘The Pakistani authorities have never ever even think to exercise this law to bring back looted money but PTI will be the first party to implement this law by bringing back looted money from abroad,’ he said.

Housing sector is the most revenue generating sector that is why PTI government would give priority to this sector, said PTI MNA. He said it is constitutional responsibility of government to provide homes to shelter-less citizens or to give the opportunities of employment.

