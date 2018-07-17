Bring Shahbaz to justice, demands Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadir on Tuesday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head’s slogan of “respect of vote” means to protect the corruption while to imprison the looter is not enough until looted money is not recovered from their throats.

In a statement issued by the PAT chief, he said that the country’s debt has soared to Rs8000 billion and the masses were deprived of clean drinking water, adding that dams are crucial for Pakistan but former rulers were busy in infrastructure projects to such as motorways, metro bus, and orange train project to obtain commissions and kick-backs.

Qadri went on to say that there was a little gap between the cost of clean drinking water and a glass of milk.

“Pakistan is on top of the list of countries with a pile of debt due to the protocol of those who looted the country,” he added.

Commenting on the current economic condition of country, the PAT chief said that the devaluation of money is increasing national debts while corrupt elites bank balance soaring simultaneously.

He further demanded former Punjab CM and PML-N president Shehbaz be brought to justice for his involvement in Model Town massacre.

