Have to bring Musharraf to court for saving constitution: Safdar

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar on Wednesday has said the time has come to make former president Pervez Musharraf accountable for saving constitution and the state.

Talking to media outside the accountability court, Captain (r) Safdar said, “Our appearances have been completed now we have to launch investigation against Musharraf for his wrong deeds.”

On the other hand, Captain (r) Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif reappeared in the court in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references. Prosecution witness Tasleem Khan has recorded his statement before judge Muhammad Bashir.

Witness Zawwar Manzoor will also record his stance in the hearing. It is to be mentioned here that Captain (retd) Safdar has attended the NAB hearings for 14 times so far.

Orignally published by NNI