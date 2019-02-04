Bring innovation into Pakistan through agriculture

Decades of research on economy and society has helped highlight the path to innovation for a country. The research found that innovation, research and economic prosperity start with the increase in farm production. Because once the farmer starts making more money they start hiring paid help and allow their children to pursue education, research, art or other businesses. But if the farmer is earning less, then he can’t hire help and has to use his own family for work on the farm.

Therefore, if the Government of Pakistan wants to increase economic activities and enhance innovation, research and arts in Pakistan, than all they have to do is help increase farm production. Ironically Pakistan’s farm output is 60 to 75 percent lower than developed nation’s. Therefore with very little effort the Government can increase farm production which will benefit the entire nation.

By using the Billion Tree project model, the government can use local production and personnel to install a billion Drip or Sprinkler irrigation on farms then they will increase farm production by 50% while also help save over 60% water. These irrigation methods will also reduce need for fertilizer and pesticide on farms helping Pakistan export fertilizer. While extra food production will attract more players into the food processing industry that can increase value and shelf life of food improving food security for Pakistan as well.

ENGR SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

Share on: WhatsApp