Bright future

President Mamnoon Hussain, while addressing the 8th convocation of PIEAS in Islamabad the other day, highlighted some deplorable conditions Pakistan is facing today. The first and foremost is foreign debts. The debts swelled from seven thousand billion rupees in 2008 to rupees fourteen thousand eight hundred rupees in 2013. However, no visible development in power sector was made during that period.

Unfortunately, the issue of Kalabagh Dam has been politicized and a large water reservoir has been denied to Pakistan by intrigues. He also said that education, especially technical education, is important and plays pivotal role in development of a nation and we have to focus on all kinds of education.

He also said that the corrupt elements must be taken to task and society should make their social boycott to mark them and make them look different and by doing so we will further eliminate this nuisance from our society. Honourable President! Please advise your government to curtail their expenses as it puts heavy burden on national kitty. You are an MBA from IBA and have remained President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, you know value of money, so please devise some strategy for employment of poorly employed and unemployed youth of Pakistan, who are not in thousands, but in millions.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

